M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV opened at $275.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.17 and a 1 year high of $280.79.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

