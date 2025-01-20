M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VV opened at $275.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.17 and a 1 year high of $280.79.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Hims & Hers Health: A Stock to Trade or Own?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.