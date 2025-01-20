M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. Takes $2.65 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,649,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 2.9% of M.E. Allison & CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 41,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $418,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $58.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $60.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.44.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

