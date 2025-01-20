Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,321 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 12.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PAPR opened at $37.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.