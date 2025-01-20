Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA) Stock Position Lifted by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,221,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,065 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mama’s Creations were worth $9,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAMA. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mama’s Creations by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 953,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after buying an additional 609,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mama’s Creations by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 53,850 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 20.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 489,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 84,050 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mama’s Creations by 5.2% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mama’s Creations by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 189,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAMA opened at $7.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.20 million, a P/E ratio of 86.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $9.98.

Mama’s Creations ( NASDAQ:MAMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Mama’s Creations had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mama’s Creations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

