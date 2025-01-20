MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Acquires 454,912 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 123.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 824,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,912 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $19,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 436,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $24.53.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

