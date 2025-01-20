MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Buys 2,782 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Chubb were worth $26,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 52.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 1.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 789,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 11,560.0% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $269.38 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $226.74 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.89 and its 200 day moving average is $278.32. The company has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Chubb from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.