MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,392 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 53,572 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 28,517 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Starbucks by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $95.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $103.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.60.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.72%.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $148,414.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,975,542.96. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush dropped their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

