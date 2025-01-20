McCarthy & Cox Has $270,000 Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

McCarthy & Cox decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. McCarthy & Cox’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFNM. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,561,000. Yardley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,247,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 552,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,400,000 after acquiring an additional 82,046 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 632,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,685,000 after acquiring an additional 51,929 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 402,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 46,136 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $47.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average is $48.14. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.40 and a 1-year high of $48.67.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.