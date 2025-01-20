McCarthy & Cox Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

McCarthy & Cox boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,135 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of McCarthy & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. McCarthy & Cox’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 457,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 100,283 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 165.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 58,563 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 321,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.51 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.