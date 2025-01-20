McCarthy & Cox Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

McCarthy & Cox lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 430,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,076 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of McCarthy & Cox’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. McCarthy & Cox’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after acquiring an additional 526,790 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,283,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 154.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 474,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after buying an additional 288,126 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,740,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after buying an additional 269,655 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 721,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,746,000 after buying an additional 243,913 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.70 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0697 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

