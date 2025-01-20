Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $2.07 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Davis Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IJH opened at $64.70 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.59 and its 200-day moving average is $62.36.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.