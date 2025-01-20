Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $133.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $121.52 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.00.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

