Mechanics Bank Trust Department Invests $574,000 in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HELO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 232.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after acquiring an additional 289,914 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 52,002 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 65,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 50,413 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $13,184,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HELO opened at $62.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.95. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.04 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

