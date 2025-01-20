Meritas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,647 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 2.9% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 359.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,654,000.

VTIP stock opened at $48.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.76. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $49.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

