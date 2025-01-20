Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 338 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,524,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,203,642,000 after purchasing an additional 602,786 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,893,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,660,758,000 after buying an additional 1,522,394 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,553,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,448,426,000 after buying an additional 590,711 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after buying an additional 303,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,165,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $653,160,000 after purchasing an additional 876,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $218.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $248.15. The stock has a market cap of $254.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.47.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 110,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $24,673,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,441,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,262,057.20. The trade was a 7.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nestor Cano sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.75, for a total transaction of $2,561,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,300. This trade represents a 71.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,200 shares of company stock worth $37,407,303. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.74.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

