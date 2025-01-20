Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 948.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,794,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337,295 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 454.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,250,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,976,562,000 after purchasing an additional 782,053 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17,253.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,718,000 after purchasing an additional 609,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,382,936,000 after purchasing an additional 487,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $192.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $155.46 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The company has a market capitalization of $175.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.