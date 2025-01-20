Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $102,000.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $74.70 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $72.95 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.39.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

