Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 2,449 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 798.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.11 and a 52 week high of $49.57.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- There May Still Be Time to Get in on These 3 Trending Biotechs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.