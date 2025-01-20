Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 874 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 65.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,749,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,807 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,436,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,411 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,091,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,540,000 after buying an additional 892,706 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $88.79 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $79.69 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.75. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

