Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 580.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Mobileye Global from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Shares of MBLY opened at $16.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

