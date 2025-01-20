Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Ridgeline Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $753,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $296.20 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $234.62 and a 12-month high of $302.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.38 and a 200-day moving average of $283.38. The stock has a market cap of $444.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.