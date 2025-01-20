Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Has $831,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 0.6% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $180.04 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $153.16 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

