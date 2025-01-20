My Legacy Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

My Legacy Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Peakstone Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,253,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 49,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 1,600.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 175,008 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 140,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 26,085 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 106.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 65,137 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Peakstone Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

PKST opened at $11.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $16.86. The stock has a market cap of $409.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Peakstone Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -76.27%.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

