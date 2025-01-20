My Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 657 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 11,116,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,899,000 after buying an additional 368,383 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 109.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 577,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 301,669 shares during the period. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $10,227,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 63.2% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 297,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 115,315 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT opened at $22.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average is $22.94.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.