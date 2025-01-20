My Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 253.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 17,753 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $217.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

