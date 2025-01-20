My Size CFO Announces Resignation, Company Initiates Search for ReplacementOn January 14, 2025, My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) received notification from Or Kles, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), regarding his decision to step down from his position

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read My Size’s 8K filing here.

About My Size

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven software as a service measurement solutions for fashion ecommerce companies in Israel, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform, and SaaS Solutions segments. The company offers Size Form, which generates accurate measurements to find proper fitting clothes and accessories; First Look Smart Mirror, a solution for brick and mortar stores that allows customers to filter the whole physical store by their size and fit; Smart Catalogue, a solution that suggests the launch of new sizes, detects new product niches, and allows brands to adapt their assortment to their customer base; and True Feedback solution.

