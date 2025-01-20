National Vision Holdings, Inc. Announces Leadership Changes and Preliminary Financial Results

National Vision Holdings, Inc. recently made significant announcements in a Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company declared updates to its leadership structure, including the departure of Melissa Rasmussen, Chief Financial Officer, who will be leaving the company to pursue opportunities in another industry after a transition period. As part of this transition, the company is in the process of searching for a successor to fill the CFO role.

In addition to the changes in executive leadership, three key executives within the company have received expanded roles to support National Vision’s transformation efforts. Megan Molony will now lead Manufacturing and Distribution, Mark Banner has been appointed as President of America’s Best, and Dr. Priti Patel has taken on the role of General Manager of Eyeglass World, Fred Meyer, and Military.

The company also revealed select preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024. For the fourth quarter of 2024, National Vision reported a net revenue increase of approximately 3.9% year-over-year, with comparable store sales growth of about 2.6%. For the full fiscal year 2024, net revenue from continuing operations rose by approximately 3.8%, accompanied by comparable store sales growth of around 1.9%. The company now expects Adjusted Operating Income from continuing operations to exceed its prior guidance for fiscal 2024.

It is important to note that the financial information shared in the Form 8-K is preliminary and subject to change until finalization during the financial closing procedures for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024. National Vision plans to release the official financial results on February 26, 2025.

The comprehensive details of the leadership changes and the preliminary financial results can be found in the Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This article has been curated based on the information disclosed by National Vision Holdings, Inc. within their recent regulatory filing.

