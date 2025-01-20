NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.80.
Several brokerages have commented on NAMS. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 2,469.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,813.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NAMS stock opened at $23.55 on Monday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $27.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.
