NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading 8.5% Higher – What’s Next?

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $22.01. Approximately 11,071,596 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 7,715,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Stock Up 8.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

In other news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $11,988,806.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,537. The trade was a 95.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $527,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,229. This represents a 82.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NuScale Power by 21.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,194,000 after purchasing an additional 317,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 10.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,396,000 after acquiring an additional 154,368 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 90.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,235,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 585,292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 460,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 57.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 351,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 128,012 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.