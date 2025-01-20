Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 398.1% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,584,852.30. This trade represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total value of $676,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,423.52. The trade was a 28.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $189.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $233.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.69 and its 200-day moving average is $197.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

