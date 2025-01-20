Oldfather Financial Services LLC Buys 11,210 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 102.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.6% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $860,000. Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 355,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND opened at $71.95 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $75.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.39.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.2334 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

