Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.60

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Olympia Financial Group Stock Up 1.2 %

OLY opened at C$108.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$261.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$105.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$101.41. Olympia Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of C$89.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.35.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Robert Mccullagh sold 1,384 shares of Olympia Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.44, for a total transaction of C$133,477.11. Corporate insiders own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$135.19 target price on shares of Olympia Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

About Olympia Financial Group

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, and Corporate and Shareholder Services divisions.

Featured Articles

