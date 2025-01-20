Overbrook Management Corp Decreases Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Overbrook Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. HealthEquity comprises 1.5% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in HealthEquity by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.3% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.8% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $837,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,591.64. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $99,847.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,642.40. The trade was a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,289 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,718 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HQY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

HealthEquity Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of HQY opened at $102.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.63. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $105.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.54.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

