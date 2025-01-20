Overbrook Management Corp Has $14.46 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Overbrook Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for 3.1% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $14,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 44.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,252,000 after buying an additional 2,442,581 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,672,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 407,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,255,000 after acquiring an additional 215,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,706,000 after acquiring an additional 212,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI opened at $147.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.02 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.85 and its 200-day moving average is $169.02.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DHI

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.