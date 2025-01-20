Oxford Industries, Inc. to Present at the ICR Conference 2025, Maintains Strong Performance during Selling Seasons

Oxford Industries, Inc. announced its participation in the upcoming ICR Conference 2025 in a recent press release on January 6, 2025. The company is scheduled to present at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on January 14, 2025, with a webcast available on its website at www.oxfordinc.com.

In preparation for the conference and associated analyst and investor meetings, Oxford Industries stated that its performance throughout the Holiday and Resort selling seasons aligns with its previously provided guidance for the year. This guidance was initially disclosed in a press release on December 11, 2024. Further details and the company’s press releases are accessible under the Investor Relations section of its website.

As part of its presentation at the ICR Conference, Oxford Industries will be sharing its presentation materials, now available as Exhibit 99.1 in their SEC filing. The company clarifies that the information included in this Form 8-K, along with the exhibits attached, is not filed under the Exchange Act, excluding specific references in future filings.

The Form also includes cautionary statements regarding forward-looking statements, underlining the company’s focus on all forward-looking statements being covered by safe harbor provisions. Oxford Industries highlights the risks, market uncertainties, and assumptions potentially affecting their performance and profitability.

Looking into the Financial Statements and Exhibits section of the report, Oxford Industries has included Exhibit 99.1, containing their presentation materials for the ICR Conference 2025. This presentation outlines the company’s performance, objectives, and strategic outlook.

Among the key points mentioned in the document are the strategic approach of the company towards the conference, its adherence to guidance, and the proactive disclosure and engagement with investors and analysts. The emphasis placed on forward-looking statements and the transparent communication of risks and opportunities is evident in the filing.

Oxford Industries remains focused on delivering timely updates on its performance and strategic direction, underscoring its commitment to transparency and shareholder communication as it navigates through the ongoing business landscape.

The company has outlined its objectives for the upcoming conference, reinforcing its commitment to growth and stability in line with its previously communicated strategies. Staying aligned with forecasts and maintaining an open dialogue with stakeholders positions Oxford Industries for continued success in the market.

