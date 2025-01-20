Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Has $31.64 Million Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. cut its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 505,029 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Shell makes up 3.4% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $31,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHEL. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 6.4% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Shell by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,125,284 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,116,000 after buying an additional 46,293 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 292,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after buying an additional 29,677 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,282,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $348,405,000 after acquiring an additional 422,329 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its position in Shell by 26.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 52,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Shell from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Shell Trading Up 0.4 %

SHEL stock opened at $66.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.78.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

