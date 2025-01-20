Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Sells 18,280 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lessened its holdings in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,665 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,280 shares during the quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dorchester Minerals news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 12,050 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $414,640.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 83,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,871,514.50. This trade represents a 16.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.19 per share, for a total transaction of $31,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,905.58. This trade represents a 2.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 41,152 shares of company stock worth $1,388,552 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $33.11 on Monday. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 48.81% and a net margin of 66.02%. The business had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

