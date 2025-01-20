PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.60.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.2 %

PEP stock opened at $148.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $203.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

