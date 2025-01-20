Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 27.90 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 27.70 ($0.34), with a volume of 458153 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.33).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a report on Friday, December 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 24.04. The company has a market cap of £114.35 million, a P/E ratio of -923.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

In other Pharos Energy news, insider Sue Rivett sold 479,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.28), for a total value of £110,307.08 ($134,160.89). Also, insider Katherine Roe acquired 6,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 23 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £1,472.69 ($1,791.16). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,874 shares of company stock worth $392,225. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pharos Energy is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with a focus on sustainable growth and returns to stakeholders.

Pharos is listed on the London Stock Exchange, we have production, development and exploration interests in Egypt, Israel and Vietnam.

