Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,431.6% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 163.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter valued at $206,000.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $90.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.47. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

