Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Sells 1,044 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 1.9% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,128,000 after buying an additional 10,729,706 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,945,000 after buying an additional 5,897,255 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,087.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,712,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,983 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,990.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,582 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $109,396,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $57.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CMG. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

