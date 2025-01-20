Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc Sells 272 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,679 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Walt Disney by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $107.07 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $193.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.69.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,529.10. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. The trade was a 62.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,412 shares of company stock valued at $44,153,263 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

