Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 6800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Plato Gold Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.42.
About Plato Gold
Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Plato Gold
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Plato Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plato Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.