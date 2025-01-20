Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 6800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Plato Gold Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$5.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.42.

About Plato Gold

Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

