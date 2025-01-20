Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,890 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 760.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,394.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,081,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,123,440,000 after buying an additional 15,005,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,817,113,000 after acquiring an additional 94,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,539,413,000 after purchasing an additional 64,053 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,652,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,527,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.77.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $80.30 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.85 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.77%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.