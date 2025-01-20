Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 189,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 80,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after buying an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 435.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 47,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $8,604,804.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,189,463.68. The trade was a 54.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $338,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,110. This trade represents a 12.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,439 shares of company stock worth $13,317,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, December 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $161.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $146.28 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The stock has a market cap of $379.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.