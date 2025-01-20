Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,943,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,438,336,000 after purchasing an additional 68,893 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,916,000 after purchasing an additional 219,692 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,694,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,034,000 after acquiring an additional 359,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $538,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,050 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 6.1 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $124.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $126.15.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.12%.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $534,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,244 shares in the company, valued at $9,203,170.16. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $133,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,768.54. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,755 shares of company stock worth $3,615,030. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.96.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

