PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,612 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 67.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 38.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 121,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 33,472 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 39.8% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 39,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3.9% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 130,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 10,625.8% during the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PulteGroup from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $117.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.24 and a fifty-two week high of $149.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.17.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 6.49%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.