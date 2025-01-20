Purus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,074,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,757,000 after purchasing an additional 24,616 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the second quarter valued at about $243,000.

Shares of JSML stock opened at $68.02 on Monday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.6228 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

