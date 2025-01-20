Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $319,000 Stock Position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Purus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $632,000.

IHAK opened at $49.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.98 million, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $52.15.

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

