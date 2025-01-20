Purus Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $92.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.02 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.3075 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

